Staff at Saskatoon elementary school find 'discarded' gun

A gun was found outside St. Mark's Community School on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the "discarded" weapon was discovered prior to the start of the school day.

"The firearm was recovered by a staff member prior to the start of school hours and secured in a safe location away from public access; as such, there was no threat to the safety of staff or students at the school as a result," an emailed police statement said.

Officers seized the gun later in the morning, according to police.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) said no students were present when the gun was discovered. The school division said staff and families were informed of the incident.

"At no time was the safety of students or staff compromised," a GSCS spokesperson said in an email.

Police said a school resource officer has been assigned to investigate further and a meeting has been scheduled with staff to discuss the incident.

"We understand the concern that a firearm being found near a school causes," the statement from police said.

"Our school resource unit is committed to engaging cooperatively with school officials and staff to address concerns impacting the school."