SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call from an alarm company at 6:21 a.m. for a fire signal in the 200 block of Arlingon Ave.

Three engines and an aerial unit were dispatched, according to a press release from the fire department.

When fire crews arrived, they found water flowing from a sprinkler head and a small extinguished fire.

The water protection system had put out the fire before SFD arrived, the department said.

Fire crews ventilated the building to remove smoke and stopped the water flow from the activated sprinkler head.

A SFD fire investigator conducted an examination saying the fire was determined to be accidental due to smudging materials for a spiritual ritual being too close to the other combustible material.

The damage is estimated to be $10,000.

The SFD is recommending that property owners consider purchasing a lockbox providing keys to create an ease of access for fire crews to enter rooms, fire protection equipment and other areas.

By providing a lockbox, it allows fire crews to gain access quickly to emergency situations, the department said.