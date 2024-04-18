Spring storm results in 68 collisons in Sask.

The RCMP says the spring storm that dumped piles of snow and whipped up high winds in many parts of Saskatchewan has led to a series of car crashes.

Saskatchewan RCMP responded to 68 motor vehicle collisions and eight reports of weather-related traffic hazards in just eight hours, from midnight Wednesday to 8 a.m. on Thursday.

RCMP said road conditions remain poor in some areas Thursday.

“In particular, Saskatoon RCMP advises that high winds are creating poor visibility and drifting on Highway #11 and other roads around Saskatoon,” RCMP said in a news release.

The RCMP is urging Sask. residents to check the weather and road conditions before heading out on the road.

“If poor weather or road conditions exist or are forecasted, consider delaying travel if possible. If travel is necessary, stay on roads that have recently received road maintenance,” RCMP said.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) predicts the weather will clear around noon on Friday.

According to ECCC, there are about 4 centimetres of snow on the ground in Sakatoon with temperatures around minus three degrees, not accounting for the wind chill.

ECCC meteorologist Terri Lang says this weather is quite typical for April as the province sees warmer air coming up from the south and the sun getting higher in the sky.

“We’re starting to get some warmth but there’s still colder air to the north,” Lang said.

“So when you have sort of that battleground going on between this warm air and colder air to the north, we tend to get this weather system and tend to get these big swings in temperature.”

Lang said the blustery weather will continue, although much of the province has seen most of the snow it’s going to get.