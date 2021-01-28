SASKATOON -- Morgan Miller, who was hit by a car while helping a motorist, is being released from Royal University Hospital’s ICU.

“We are getting discharged today so we are pretty spectacularly happy. Everybody’s really excited here, the doctors the nurses, me, me wife everybody,” said Morgan's father Brendan Miller.

Morgan was helping a driver in a ditch on Highway 11 on Jan. 14.

The 17-year-old was using his truck to pull another vehicle from the ditch when he was hit by a passing car, according to the Osler Fire Department,

“He’s got some bones that have to heal and some internal injuries that have to heal,” Brendan said.

Morgan has support systems set up with a therapy team and doctors in Prince Albert. His recovery timetable is looking to be a few months.

“He’s got a ways to go here but that first step is getting him out of the hospital and we are just super happy about that,” said Miller.

A GoFundMe page for Morgan was quickly set up after he was injured. The family has decided the funds raised will be donated to STARS.

“There’s just no better place for that money to go than to support STARS,” said Miller.

“STARS was part of the integral group that if it wasn’t for them, Morgan wouldn’t be going home today.”

In under two weeks, the page has raised over $7,500 from over 100 donors.