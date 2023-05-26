Some Sask. wildfire evacuees returning home
Buffalo Narrows residents have been given the go-ahead to return home by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
The evacuees had been hosted in Regina. Ile-A-La Crosse residents have also been allowed to return home.
“SPSA continues to support some individuals and families who were evacuated from their communities with emergency crisis support,” SPSA president Marlo Pritchard said during a Friday news conference.
“This support includes food, clothing, shelter and other services. The SPSA is continuing to support 52 people in Lloydminster and 131 people in North Battleford.”
ACTIVE WILDFIRES
There were 21 active wildfires still burning in Saskatchewan as of late Friday morning, the SPSA said.
SPSA officials said five of the fires were considered not contained, three are considered contained, another three are being classified as protecting property operations and 10 are under ongoing assessment.
“All travel advisories have been lifted from the following areas the Montreal River area north of Highway 2 and junction 165 area in and around Besnard Lake, the area north of Churchill River near the Smith and McCrea fires,” Pritchard said.
The Shaw fire burning between Buffalo Narrows and Ile-A-La Crosse is 133,113 hectares.
“Crews continue suppression efforts near Highways 908, 155 and 925. Crews are also concentrating efforts by power lines around the Niska Channel,” Pritchard aid.
The Vermette fire, southwest of Dillon, is 65,547 hectares, Pritchard said.
“Crews are working to contain all hotspots around the northeast side of the fire towards St George's Hill. Crews are also moving to the northwest corner of the fire to construct Kelly helicopter pads in order to move crews to work on the perimeter.”
The Wistigo fire, southeast of Pinehouse Lake, is 62,766 hectares and fire crews are continuing suppression efforts on the northwest and south sides of the fire around Highway 165, according to Pritchard.
Fire crews are still battling the Sharp fire, north of La Ronge.
“Crews will continue to extinguish hotspots and will establish established helicopter pads in the south side of the fire,” Pritchard said.
SPSA said crews are also working to get the fire south of Deschambault Lake under control.
“Crews will continue to work at the southern end of the fire, putting in hose lines from Crooked Lake to the road, and northeast from the road to tie off into the burnt area and natural boundaries.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A fractious history': Planning of Canada Day festivities sparks controversy
The planning of Canada Day festivities in a few major Canadian cities has sparked controversy — and one professor says it’s not surprising given the country’s complicated history.
Vancouver man, 64, dies while attempting to fulfil dream of summiting Mount Everest
A Vancouver man died while attempting to fulfill his life-long dream of summiting Mount Everest, his family and colleagues confirm.
Threat to Queen Elizabeth II during 1983 US trip detailed in FBI documents
The FBI has disclosed a potential threat to Queen Elizabeth II during her 1983 trip to the United States.
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
B.C. passengers win compensation for cancelled Air Canada flight
Air Canada has been ordered to pay more than $1,500 in damages and fees to two B.C. passengers whose travel plans were delayed more than seven hours due to staffing constraints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
WestJet pilots deal grants 24% pay raise over four years
WestJet pilots are poised to get a 24 per cent pay bump over four years under an agreement-in-principle between the company and the union.
German police to probe Pink Floyd star Roger Waters after he wore a satirical Nazi costume during concert
Police in Germany have launched a criminal investigation into Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, after he appeared dressed in a costume resembling a Nazi uniform during two concerts in Berlin last week.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: If you're hyper-partisan, you may not want to read this column
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi explains in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca why he's lending his vote to Rachel Notley and the NDP this time.
Regina
-
Bargaining underway for new contract for Sask. teachers
Contract negotiations for a new contract for Saskatchewan teachers began this week between the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee.
-
139 Sask. COVID-19 deaths since start of year, 2 flu deaths
There have been 139 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the year in Saskatchewan, according to the province.
-
Semi hauling excavator believed to be cause of damaged overpass near Balgonie
The White Butte RCMP is searching for information on an incident that severely damaged an overpass earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
Florida man pleads not guilty after Canada-U.S. human smuggling tragedy in Manitoba
A Florida man pleaded not guilty to human smuggling charges Friday in a case linked to the discovery last year of a family of four migrants from India found frozen to death just steps from the Canada-U.S. border.
-
Planning begins for new interchange on Perimeter Highway
The Manitoba government has begun its project planning for a new interchange at the intersection of the Perimeter Highway and St. Anne’s Road.
-
Manitoba Opposition member raises idea of government action on grocery prices
A member of Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats has raised the prospect of a government "clampdown" on grocery prices if the party wins the election slated for Oct. 3, but has not offered details on how that might be possible.
Calgary
-
Man charged in deadly unprovoked attack in downtown Calgary
Calgary police have identified a man stabbed to death in the downtown core on Thursday, as well as the man charged in the homicide.
-
WestJet pilots deal grants 24% pay raise over four years
WestJet pilots are poised to get a 24 per cent pay bump over four years under an agreement-in-principle between the company and the union.
-
B.C.'s 'Paper Bag Rapist' again denied parole at online hearing from Alberta prison
A man who was once known as the “Paper Bag Rapist” has again been denied parole after a hearing from an Alberta prison.
Edmonton
-
Man hospitalized after stabbing outside Edmonton City Hall on Friday
One person is in custody after a stabbing outside city hall on Friday morning.
-
Multiple clients accuse Cold Lake tattoo artist of sexual assault
A Cold Lake tattoo artist is accused of sexually assaulting several clients during their appointments.
-
WestJet pilots deal grants 24% pay raise over four years
WestJet pilots are poised to get a 24 per cent pay bump over four years under an agreement-in-principle between the company and the union.
Toronto
-
Girl, 17, shot with replica firearm outside Brampton pizza place
A total of nine schools were placed under hold-and-secure orders for most of Friday afternoon after a teen girl was shot with a replica firearm at a shopping plaza in Brampton.
-
Toronto Pearson warns of 'unusual activity' around airport this weekend
Toronto Pearson airport is warning residents they may see some ‘unusual activity’ around the airport.
-
Investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after missing child found dead
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Pembroke, Ont. homicide victims identified as Toronto-area teens
The victims of a double homicide in Pembroke, Ont. last weekend have been identified as 16-year-olds from the Greater Toronto Area, police said Friday.
-
What you need to know about road closures and traffic in Ottawa this weekend
Ottawa motorists will want to pack their patience for the drive around the capital this weekend, with several road closures in effect for construction projects and events.
-
Driver strikes three cyclists in Chelsea, Que., one seriously injured
One cyclist was seriously injured after a crash involving a car and three cyclists in Chelsea, Que. Thursday evening.
Vancouver
-
1 dead, 2 in hospital after Surrey crash
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Surrey Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Vancouver man, 64, dies while attempting to fulfil dream of summiting Mount Everest
A Vancouver man died while attempting to fulfill his life-long dream of summiting Mount Everest, his family and colleagues confirm.
-
Kamloops shooting victim has died, case now a homicide investigation, RCMP say
Police say a woman shot in Kamloops Sunday evening has died.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 4 in critical condition after car crashes into Montreal bus shelter
Four men in their 20s were seriously injured Friday afternoon after the car they were travelling in crashed into a bus shelter in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood, police and paramedics say. Witnesses at the scene told CTV News that they saw the car speeding on Cote Saint-Luc Road before it appeared to lose control, strike a tree and then hit the bus shelter.
-
Unclear how senior was overlooked in evacuation of burning building: Montreal fire chief
Montreal's fire chief says it's unclear why a man in his 80s was overlooked during the evacuation of a burning heritage building Thursday night. While officials initially reported that all occupants had been removed, the man was discovered in an apartment hours later and transported to hospital for to be treated hypothermia.
-
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. passengers win compensation for cancelled Air Canada flight
Air Canada has been ordered to pay more than $1,500 in damages and fees to two B.C. passengers whose travel plans were delayed more than seven hours due to staffing constraints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Province announces plans for new cancer centre in Nanaimo
The British Columbia government says central Vancouver Island residents are one step closer to having cancer treatment options available locally after a concept plan was approved for a new cancer centre in Nanaimo.
-
'Everyone deserves a second chance': West Shore RCMP highlight successes with restorative justice program
If you do a bad thing, it doesn't make you a bad person. That's the message behind a program on the West Shore that is taking a compassionate approach to criminal justice, while saving time and money for the courts.
Atlantic
-
A sunny, summery Sunday for the Maritimes
High pressure and a wind that will bring warmer air in out of New England will give plenty of sunshine this weekend and a summery feel on Sunday.
-
N.S. Apple Blossom Festival back in full swing
The 89th Apple Blossom Festival is underway and the long running Annapolis Valley tradition is back in full-swing following a lull over the pandemic.
-
Car crash kills teen, injures 2 along Cape Breton highway
A teen is dead and two others are injured after a car crash in Cape Breton Thursday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Two ‘aggressive’ hitchhikers on Hwy. 17 charged
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people following reports of hitchhikers displaying aggressive behaviour along the Highway 17 East corridor in Kenora.
-
Investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after missing child found dead
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
-
Sudbury crews battle fire at family home in Azilda
Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene Friday afternoon of a fire engulfing a single family home on Notre Dame Street West in Azilda.
London
-
Vehicle rolls over on Kensington Bridge, public asked to avoid area
An investigation is underway after a vehicle rolled over on London, Ont.’s Kensington Bridge Friday afternoon. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area for the time being.
-
One-year anniversary of Hanover, Ont. fire that displaced over 50 residents
In the early morning hours on May 19 of last year, a Hanover, Ont. police officer spotted smoke coming from the roof of a downtown rooming house.
-
London, Ont. man charged after robbing Dundas Street business, assaulting security officer
A 23-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a security officer during a robbery at an east London business earlier in the week.