SASKATOON -- Starting the week of Sept. 14, three Saskatchewan high schools will offer students voluntary COVID-19 tests.

Campbell Collegiate in Regina will begin offering tests on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Holy Cross High School in Saskatoon and Carlton Comprehensive High School in Prince Albert on will start offering tests on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Parents can expect consent forms to be distributed to students on Wednesday, Sept. 9, the province said in a news release.

If someone is experiencing symptoms or has been in close contact with someone who has symptoms, it is important to contact HealthLine 811 or a physician’s office to arrange testing immediately instead of waiting for in-school testing, the province said in the release.