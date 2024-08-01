Some disabled Sask. residents did not receive their income assistance cheques

Saskatchewan’s social services ministry says its disabled clients on income assistance have not received their benefit cheques in the mail.

“On July 31, the Ministry of Social Services become aware of an apparent delay in delivery of cheques to some Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) clients,” the ministry told CTV News in an emailed statement.

SAID clients who have direct deposit were paid as usual, the ministry says, and there were no issues with other income assistance programs.

“The ministry is investigating the delivery delay and providing immediate emergency assistance to impacted clients to ensure their needs are met.”

Clients who need emergency funds can contact their income assistance worker or visit their local office, the ministry says.

For those who need after hours support, Saskatoon residents should contact the Salvation Army, in Regina and Prince Albert people can contact Mobile Crisis Services, and residents of other communities can contact their local RCMP detachment.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this causes our clients.”