Snowfall warning in effect for Saskatoon, 10 to 15cm projected
Published Monday, April 6, 2020 10:01AM CST Last Updated Monday, April 6, 2020 10:45AM CST
SASKATOON -- An advancing low pressure system is leaving its mark across central and northeastern swathes of Saskatchewan.
Snowfall warnings are in effect from Saskatoon extending northeast into Manitoba.
Ten to 15 centimetres of snow is being projected. Changing road conditions and reduced visibility are major factors for motorists.
Monday should see a high of zero in Saskatoon with winds gusting to 40 kilometres per hour.
