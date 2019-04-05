SkipTheDishes retreats from U.S. markets
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 4:29PM CST
A brand now headquartered in Winnipeg, but which started in Saskatoon, is ending its United States experiment.
SkipTheDishes is handing over operation of its six American markets to Grubhub.
A spokesperson says the focus will now be on building the business and brand in Canada and fueling international food delivery as part of the Just Eat Group.
The London-based Just Eat bought SkipTheDishes for $110 million in 2016.