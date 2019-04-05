

CTV Saskatoon





A brand now headquartered in Winnipeg, but which started in Saskatoon, is ending its United States experiment.

SkipTheDishes is handing over operation of its six American markets to Grubhub.

A spokesperson says the focus will now be on building the business and brand in Canada and fueling international food delivery as part of the Just Eat Group.

The London-based Just Eat bought SkipTheDishes for $110 million in 2016.