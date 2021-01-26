SASKATOON -- The NDP wants the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to intervene in the COVID-19 outbreak at a Saskatoon long-term care home.

Extendicare spokesperson Laura Gallant confirmed to CTV News that six residents at Preston Extendicare have died as a result of the outbreak.

Gallant says there are 23 active cases among residents and eight among staff.

In December, the SHA entered into a temporary co-management agreement with Extendicare, taking control of day-to-day operations at its Parkside care home in Regina, where a COVID-19 outbreak claimed 43 lives.

NDP seniors critic Matt Love says the SHA waited too long to step in.

He says both facilities have dangerous and unacceptable living conditions and he doesn’t want to see that situation repeated in Saskatoon.

“Things improved when the SHA took over management of that facility,” said Love, who added that the facilities each face issues of overcrowding, understaffing, and hygiene concerns.

“We absolutely don't want to see the situation get worse, and one of the best steps this government could take to prevent that from happening is to take over management at (the Preston Avenue location).”

Gallant says Preston Extendicare is doing everything possible to follow provincial and local health directives, and continues to have have increased cleaning and disinfecting schedules in place.

Residents are monitored twice daily for symptoms and staff are screened before every shift, according to Gallant.

SHA CEO Scott Livingstone says they’ve been working closely with Extendicare in Saskatoon, but “have not entered into a co-management agreement” with the facility.

“Our local teams are given daily updates on what's happening, and we've been in the facility both doing safety reviews, supporting their use of PPE, as well as some small equipment that they need,” said Livingstone.

“We are doing safety reviews which ensure appropriate outbreak management standards are in place.”

Gallant says 52 of 61 eligible residents in the facility have been vaccinated. Fourteen staff have received both doses of vaccine, while 15 are awaiting their second dose.