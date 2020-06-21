PRINCE ALBERT -- The Sisters of the Presentation of Mary in Prince Albert are selling their properties in the city including their residence and Rivier Academy, the subject of a business plan submitted to the provincial government that would see it become a French-language school.

The plan to buy the property, submitted in 2019 by the Conseil des Écoles Fransaskaoises (CEF), was not mentioned in this year’s provincial budget and the government says there’s no timeline on when a decision could be made.

Approximately 2,000 kindergarten to grade 12 students from École Valois, currently the only French-language school in Prince Albert, would move to the building. The plan also includes an expanded daycare at the facility.

“It’s one of the limiting factors for enrollment is that we only have a small space,” said Estelle Hjertass with the French Canadian Society of Prince Albert, who are supportive of the plan.

The CEF would partner with other community groups to find a use for the rest of the space, but without approval and funding from the Ministry of Education, the project remains in limbo.

“What we’re really looking for is an answer either way,” Hjertass said. “We’re hoping it is a ‘yes’ because think this answers all the needs we have. It’s better than building a new school ultimately. It’s available now with some renovations of course but we are hoping to get that moving fairly quickly.”

In a statement to CTV News, the Ministry of Education says it has been working closely with the CEF on a number of projects and that a third party has been hired to review the business plan.

“The CEF has requested funding for a new elementary school in Regina and Saskatoon and a replacement elementary school in Prince Albert. The requests for Regina and Saskatoon are on the Top 10 Major Capital Request List,” the statement reads, in part. “The ministry is also continuing to work with the [CEF] and the City of Prince Albert on the future of École Valois. All available options are being considered, including the repurposing of the former Rivier Academy.”

The building itself has a rich history of education. It was built in 1960 as a private school before becoming an associate school.

“This building was also built to accommodate all of our sisters,” said Sister Lise Paquette, the provincial leader for the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary. “When you take a look at this place it’s built like an E. there’s a dining room and chapel that’s meant to be shared.”

Currently, only 13 sisters remain in the residence at the academy as some have moved into care homes due to age and health while no new members have joined.

Paquette says the Sisters are prepared to move out of the building if a suitable buyer is found but in the meantime plan to stay in the residence and ensure the grounds and buildings are maintained.

“We’re really trying to continue living as a community. We’ve always worked and lived with our sisters as much as possible,” Paquette said.

The Sisters are hopeful the buyer will continue the building’s education legacy.