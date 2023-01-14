'Shocking and heartbreaking': Saskatoon voices support in wake of Star Blanket Cree Nation announcement

Saskatoon organizations and community groups are expressing their condolences to Star Blanket Cree Nation after 2,000 anomalies were discovered with a radar search of a former residential school.

Saskatoon Public Schools issued a statement acknowledging the difficult news.

“While the investigation at Star Blanket Cree Nation continues, much is still unknown. However, the intergenerational trauma and impact caused by residential and industrial schools run deep and continues to affect the everyday lives of Indigenous, First Nation and Métis families,” the statement read.

“On behalf of all trustees, staff, teachers, students and families of Saskatoon Public Schools, we offer our ongoing support to Star Blanket Cree Nation and to all those who are mourning and dealing with the impact of this news.”

Saskatoon Public Schools also listed some resources to help those who may need support following the announcement.

The Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) posted supports on its Facebook page as well.

“Our thoughts are with the residential school survivors and the families of those who attended the former Qu'Appelle Indian Residential School,” the post read.

“We would like to acknowledge the strength and courage of all those involved in working to uncover what took place at residential schools across Saskatchewan and Canada.”

SPL announced that outreach workers would be available at the Frances Morrison Central Library and the Dr. Freda Ahenakew Library.

“The University of Saskatchewan stands with Star Blanket Cree Nation following the discovery of human remains and many potential unmarked graves at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Industrial School near Lebret, Saskatchewan,” the University of Saskatchewan posted on its website.

“With deep respect, we acknowledge the grief stemming from this shocking and heartbreaking discovery,” Dr. Airini, Provost and Vice-President Academic, said in the statement.

“Please know that supports are available to you as members of the campus community.”

The post listed a variety of supports that people could access if they need help.

The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth also issued a statement offering condolences to Star Blanket Cree Nation.

“Our hearts go out to the community members of Star Blanket Cree Nation and all those impacted by these unsettling revelations,” advocate Lisa Broad said in the statement.

“We can only hope these discoveries provide more information about children and loved ones who never came home and also help the ongoing healing process for Star Blanket First Nation and all nations who are left with the tragic consequences of residential schools.”