'Shocking and heartbreaking': Saskatoon voices support in wake of Star Blanket Cree Nation announcement

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainians wounded, killed in Dnipro as Russia targets more cities

Renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks. Five people were killed and 39 wounded in the southeastern city of Dnipro, where a Russian missile strike destroyed a section of an apartment building, regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said.

Iran hangs former defence minister official over spy claim

Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London