SASKATOON -- In a Saskatoon courtroom, Jeff Sagen was directly asked twice if he had anything to do with Sheree Fertuck’s disappearance.

“No,” Sagen replied both times, to the Crown and defence respectively.

Sheree was last seen on Dec. 7, 2015 leaving her family farm near Kenaston, Sask. at around 1:30 p.m.

While her body has never been found, Sheree’s estranged husband, Greg Fertuck has been charged with first-degree murder.

Sagen runs both a farm near Kenaston and a gravel hauling business.

Though Sagen and Sheree were competitors, Sagen said there was no animosity or contention between them.

Sagen testified he was happy when Sheree would land a contract, because he was already busy and wasn’t hungry for the extra work.

“I was happy she was working, she had a family to fend for and we were farming,” Sagen said.

Earlier in the trial, court heard Sheree took over a hauling contract Sagen once had because he had under-supplied the gravel.

Sagen testified he used a new loader and miscalculated the amount he delivered.

"I was embarrassed, and we made it right," he said.

The day Sheree went missing, Sagen testified he was working in the shop.

He said he passed Sheree’s semi-truck on the highway at around 10 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2015.

The Crown believes Fertuck shot Sheree twice at the gravel pit and moved her body to a rural location.

Two rifle shell casings were located at the pit.

The prosecution is relying on a confession Fertuck gave to undercover police officers in 2019.

Fertuck was the target of a police tactic called a “Mr. Big sting,” where officers pose as criminals and elicit a confession from a suspect.

The operation is controversial and illegal in many countries including the United States. Defence lawyers argue suspects can be manipulated into making false confessions.

A judge will decide whether Fertuck’s confession to undercover officers is admissible evidence.

The first undercover officer is scheduled to testify Monday.