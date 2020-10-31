SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of potential COVID-19 exposures at multiple businesses in Nipawin, Prince Albert and Saskatoon.

Anyone who was at the following locations during the specified dates and times is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. If COVID-19 symptoms develop, call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Nipawin

October 16

Nipawin Home Hardware, 5 to 5:15 p.m.

October 17

Nipawin Home Hardware, 10 to 10:15 a.m.

October 18

Nipawin Home Hardware, 10 to 10:15 a.m.

October 17

Dam Smokehouse Restaurant, 6 to 7:45 p.m.

October 22

Lake Country Nipawin Home Center Gun Counter, 3 to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 5:30 p.m.

October 23

Lake Country Nipawin Home Center Gun Counter, 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Prince Albert

October 21

Northern Elite Firearms, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Saskatoon

October 16

City Centre Bingo, 7 to 9:30 p.m.

October 18

Amigos Cantina, 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

October 19

Boston Pizza 8th Street, 5 p.m. to midnight

October 20

Boston Pizza 8th Street, 5 p.m. to midnight

Taco Bell, 1312 22nd St. W, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

October 21

Amigos Cantina, 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Black Cat Tavern, 801 Broadway Ave., 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Boston Pizza 8th Street, 5 p.m. to midnight

Enterprise Car Rental Central Ave, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

October 22

Black Cat Tavern, 801 Broadway Ave., 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Boston Pizza 8th Street, 5 p.m. to midnight

Motion Fitness Brighton, 153 Gibson Bend, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Enterprise Car Rental Central Ave, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

October 23

Boston Pizza 8th Street, 5 p.m. to midnight

Enterprise Car Rental Central Ave, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

October 24

City Centre Bingo, 1 to 3:30 p.m.

October 26

Motion Fitness Brighton, 153 Gibson Bend, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Enterprise Car Rental Central Ave, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

October 27

Enterprise Car Rental Central Ave, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The SHA said individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.