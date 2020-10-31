Advertisement
SHA warns of potential COVID-19 exposures at businesses in Nipawin, Prince Albert and Saskatoon
Published Saturday, October 31, 2020 12:05PM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of potential COVID-19 exposures at multiple businesses in Nipawin, Prince Albert and Saskatoon.
Anyone who was at the following locations during the specified dates and times is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. If COVID-19 symptoms develop, call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.
Nipawin
October 16
- Nipawin Home Hardware, 5 to 5:15 p.m.
October 17
- Nipawin Home Hardware, 10 to 10:15 a.m.
October 18
- Nipawin Home Hardware, 10 to 10:15 a.m.
October 17
- Dam Smokehouse Restaurant, 6 to 7:45 p.m.
October 22
- Lake Country Nipawin Home Center Gun Counter, 3 to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 5:30 p.m.
October 23
- Lake Country Nipawin Home Center Gun Counter, 3 to 3:30 p.m.
Prince Albert
October 21
- Northern Elite Firearms, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Saskatoon
October 16
- City Centre Bingo, 7 to 9:30 p.m.
October 18
- Amigos Cantina, 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
October 19
- Boston Pizza 8th Street, 5 p.m. to midnight
October 20
- Boston Pizza 8th Street, 5 p.m. to midnight
- Taco Bell, 1312 22nd St. W, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
October 21
- Amigos Cantina, 5:30 to 10 p.m.
- Black Cat Tavern, 801 Broadway Ave., 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Boston Pizza 8th Street, 5 p.m. to midnight
- Enterprise Car Rental Central Ave, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
October 22
- Black Cat Tavern, 801 Broadway Ave., 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Boston Pizza 8th Street, 5 p.m. to midnight
- Motion Fitness Brighton, 153 Gibson Bend, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
- Enterprise Car Rental Central Ave, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
October 23
- Boston Pizza 8th Street, 5 p.m. to midnight
- Enterprise Car Rental Central Ave, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
October 24
- City Centre Bingo, 1 to 3:30 p.m.
October 26
- Motion Fitness Brighton, 153 Gibson Bend, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
- Enterprise Car Rental Central Ave, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
October 27
- Enterprise Car Rental Central Ave, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The SHA said individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.