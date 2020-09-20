SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a public health notice Sunday after someone who may have been infectious with COVID-19 was reported at a handful of businesses in Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Waskesiu.

The SHA said a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the following businesses while likely infectious.

Carver’s Steakhouse in Saskatoon on Sept. 10 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cut Casual Steak & Tap Restaurant on Sept. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Grainfields on 8th Street in Saskatoon on Sept. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Tim Horton’s at 3223 2nd Ave. W. in Prince Albert on Sept. 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Hawood Inn at 851 Lakeview Dr., Waskesiu Lake on Sept. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to - Sept. 18 at 5 p.m.

The Willows Golf and Country Club on Sept. 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rosthern Valley Golf Course on Sept. 11 from 3 to 6 p.m.

The Garden Cafe at the Saskatoon Inn on the following dates and times:

Sept. 11: 8:00 - 10:00 a.m.

Sept. 12: 8:00 - 10:00 a.m.

Sept. 16: 8:00 - 10:00 a.m.

Sept. 17: 8:00 - 10:00 a.m

The SHA said anyone who attended these businesses on the specified dates and times should self-isolate if they experience symptoms of COVID-19 and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.