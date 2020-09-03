SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning about potential exposure to COVID-19 at several locations between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.

• Aug. 28 from 12 p.m. -1 p.m. – Prince Albert, Lake Country Coop Food Store Cornerstone

• Aug. 28 at 2 p.m to Aug 30 at 11 a.m. – Memorial Lake Regional Park campground (including Mini-Golf course)

• Aug. 29 between 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. – Shell Lake General Store

• Aug. 29 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Shell Lake, Liquor Vendor at the Teddy Bears Den Shell Lake General Store

• Aug. 31 from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. – North Battleford, Tim Hortons, Junction Highway 4 North and Territorial Drive, North Battleford

Anyone at those locations on the specified dates and times are advised to self-isolate if they have had or are experiencing symptoms and to call HealthLine 811 for testing.

Those not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14-days. The SHA notes people may develop symptoms from between two and 14 days following exposure to the virus.