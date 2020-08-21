SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has expanded a COVID-19 exposure alert at the Turtleford SARCAN facility.

People may have been exposed from Aug. 4 to Aug. 14, the SHA says.

Previously, the health authority warned of possible COVID-19 exposure between Aug. 4 and 6.

"Although the risk of transmission to the general public is presently considered low, we are advising members of the public who visited the following location to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the last date they visited the store," according to a news release.

SARCAN has temporarily closed its Turtleford location until at least Aug. 20, according to a previous release.