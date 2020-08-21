Advertisement
SHA expands COVID-19 warning at Turtleford SARCAN
An image enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has expanded a COVID-19 exposure alert at the Turtleford SARCAN facility.
People may have been exposed from Aug. 4 to Aug. 14, the SHA says.
Previously, the health authority warned of possible COVID-19 exposure between Aug. 4 and 6.
"Although the risk of transmission to the general public is presently considered low, we are advising members of the public who visited the following location to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the last date they visited the store," according to a news release.
SARCAN has temporarily closed its Turtleford location until at least Aug. 20, according to a previous release.