SHA adding hundreds of new healthcare positions in Saskatoon to address overcrowded hospitals

Health officials are adding hundreds of permanent healthcare positions in Saskatoon to deal with hospital overcrowding.

On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced plans to hire 285 permanent and 81 temporary healthcare workers.

The positions will be in both "community and hospital settings" with recruitment underway, according to the SHA.

These efforts are part of an action plan released last month in the wake of a CTV News report that revealed St. Paul’s Hospital failed a fire department inspection, with patient beds lining the hallways, obstructing emergency exits.

In an effort to free-up more hospital beds and give patients the appropriate level of care, the SHA says it’s looking to add more spaces in long-term care homes.

The provincial health authority said it has released an expression of interest to procure new long-term care capacity.

This is a developing story, with more details to come.