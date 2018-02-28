

CTV Saskatoon





SGI and two bars that served alcohol to Catherine McKay the night she drove impaired and crashed into a car, killing a family of four, have reached a settlement.

The insurance Crown took legal action against the businesses — MCDE Holdings Ltd, which operates Crackers Licensed Cocktail and Dining Room, and Industrial Kitchen and Lounge — in July 2017, more than a year after collision.

It claimed the bars did not do enough to prevent McKay from driving away while “highly impaired."

Her blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit the night of the January 2016 crash. According to Crown prosecutor Michael Pilon, she drove her SUV through a stop sign and struck a car driving along the four-lane Highway 11, just north of Saskatoon.

A family of four in the car — Jordan and Chanda Van de Vorst and their two young children, Kamryn and Miguire — died as a result of the crash.

McKay pleaded guilty later in the year to four counts of impaired driving causing death and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Information revealed in court showed staff at the bars observed McKay “highly intoxicated,” according to a Saskatchewan Government Insurance news release.

The insurance Crown also took legal action against McKay and won the statement of claim, the news release states.

Terms of the statement, as well as of the settlement between SGI and the bars, were not disclosed.