Search continues for missing Saskatoon mom, son after truck found near river

A search is underway on the South Saskatchewan River as police work to find a missing woman and her son.

Dawn Walker, 48, was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday at a business in the 300 block of Owen Manor in the city's Brighton neighbourhood, according to police. She’s believed to be accompanied by seven-year-old son, Vincent Jansen.

According to police, Walker hasn’t been in contact with family or friends, which is out of character, leading to concerns about her well-being.

During a news conference Monday morning, Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron said that Walker's truck had been located along the South Saskatchewan River.

"We're still optimistic and we still have hope," Cameron said.

A photo provided by Saskatoon Police Service shows Dawn Walker and her son Vincent Jansen. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Chief Deputy Chief Randy Huisman said the vehicle had been found by RCMP in Chief Whitecap Dog Park and that a search was underway Monday morning.

Huisman said personal belongings and "evidence of recreational activity" were found. He said a passerby found Walker's purse.

A man CTV News spoke with at the park, who did not wish to be interviewed, said he was the person who initially came across Walker's belongings which included a fishing rod.

Huisman said Walker was reported missing around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. He said it was a family member who reported seeing her on Friday.

An RCMP vehicle is seen on July 25, 2022 in Saskatoon as police search for a missing woman and her son. (Dan Shingoose/CTV News)

Police were searching on the river with assistance from the SPS air support unit, Huisman said.

"We do remain with hope that we'll have a positive outcome here."

Walker ran as the Liberal candidate for Saskatoon-University in 2021. She is also a noted local writer who has authored three novels and penned columns for the Saskatoon StarPhoenix and Eagle Feather News.

A Facebook page created for her campaign listed the FSIN as her employer.

"Dawn has been a big part of the this organization," Cameron said.

Walker is five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, blond hair and brown eyes. Her son is four feet two inches tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Walker or Jansen is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

--With files from Dan Shingoose

--This is a developing story. More details to come.