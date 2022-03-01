Saskatoon woman who alleged harassment occurred during video shoot now says no minor was involved

(GoFundMe/Tiara Jackle) (GoFundMe/Tiara Jackle)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Russians besiege Ukrainian ports as armoured column stalls

Russian forces laid siege to two strategic Ukrainian seaports Wednesday and pressed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city, while the huge armoured column threatening Kyiv appeared stalled outside the capital.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London