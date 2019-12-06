SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating following a report of an injured woman in the 300 block of Avenue H South.

Police were called to a business around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

A woman reported that she had been walking in the area of 19th Street West and Avenue H South when an unknown person attempted to stab her, police say.

She suffered a non-life threatening injury while trying to defend herself, according to police.