Saskatoon woman facing impaired driving charges after pedestrian injured

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday.

Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) said they were called out to 22 Street West and Hart Road just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital by Medavie Health Services West with serious injuries, an SPS news release said.

The woman was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, the release said.

She was the only person in the vehicle, police said.

Traffic restrictions were put in place but lifted shortly before 10 a.m., the release said.