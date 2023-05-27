Saskatoon woman faces two charges of assault after double stabbing

Saskatoon police have charged a 28-year-old after two people were stabbed.

Police said they responded to a report of an injured person around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A 35-year-old woman was found near 20th Street East and 2nd Avenue South suffering from a stab wound, according to a Saskatoon Police Servie (SPS) news release.

Police said the victim gave officers a description of the female suspect before she was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Alternative Response Officers found the suspect in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South, the release read.

“While being arrested, Police located a large knife in her waistband,” police said.

Police learned that paramedics were taking a second stabbing victim to hospital. The 25-year-old woman was found behind a shopping centre at 20th Street East and 1st Avenue South, the release said.

“Police were quickly able to confirm that the second victim was assaulted by the same suspect.”

The suspect has been charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, carrying a concealed weapon and breach of probation.