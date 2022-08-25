Saskatoon woman back in Canada after arrest in U.S., hires high-profile lawyer

One of Canada's best known defence lawyers says she will be representing a Saskatoon woman who allegedly faked her own death and that of her son before the pair was found in the Oregon earlier this month.

Marie Henein confirms she is representing Dawn Walker on her Canadian charges, which include public mischief and child abduction in contravention of a custody order.

Walker also faces two charges in the United States related to identity fraud for allegedly crossing the border with fake identification.

On Tuesday, an Oregon judge ordered Walker be returned back to Canada to deal with her charges here.

Kathy Walker says her older sister was handed over to Canadian law enforcement officials Thursday morning and has been told she will be in British Columbia for six days until Saskatoon police can pick her up.

Saskatoon police confirm she is being held by RCMP in Surrey, B.C., until they finalize details about transporting her into their custody.

Henein is known for successfully defending former CBC host Jian Ghomeshi in his sex assault trial and former Ontario attorney general Michael Bryant after he was charged in cyclist's death.