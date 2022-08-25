Saskatoon woman back in Canada after arrest in U.S., hires high-profile lawyer
One of Canada's best known defence lawyers says she will be representing a Saskatoon woman who allegedly faked her own death and that of her son before the pair was found in the Oregon earlier this month.
Marie Henein confirms she is representing Dawn Walker on her Canadian charges, which include public mischief and child abduction in contravention of a custody order.
Walker also faces two charges in the United States related to identity fraud for allegedly crossing the border with fake identification.
On Tuesday, an Oregon judge ordered Walker be returned back to Canada to deal with her charges here.
Kathy Walker says her older sister was handed over to Canadian law enforcement officials Thursday morning and has been told she will be in British Columbia for six days until Saskatoon police can pick her up.
Saskatoon police confirm she is being held by RCMP in Surrey, B.C., until they finalize details about transporting her into their custody.
Henein is known for successfully defending former CBC host Jian Ghomeshi in his sex assault trial and former Ontario attorney general Michael Bryant after he was charged in cyclist's death.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain at a church in Ottawa’s Lowertown neighbourhood today, after an eviction deadline passed for the group to leave the property.
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
Winnipeg father of 7 identified as man who died after being shot with Vancouver police beanbag gun
A man who died after being shot with a police beanbag gun on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been identified by his family.
Statistics Canada says job vacancies reached another new high in June
Statistics Canada says the number of job vacancies climbed 3.2 per cent in June to reach a new high as employers were looking to fill more than one million positions for a third consecutive month.
China warns of 'forceful measures' if Canada interferes in Taiwan
China warned it will take 'forceful measures' if Canada interferes in Taiwan, a week after it emerged that a delegation of Canadian parliamentarians was planning to visit the island later this year to explore trade opportunities.
Who 'discovered Canada'? Quebec says French explorer over Indigenous people: survey
Quebecers are more inclined to say Jacques Cartier -- or even Christopher Columbus -- 'discovered Canada,' compared to the rest of the country, which points to Indigenous people, a new survey suggests.
Passenger records engine fire that forced emergency landing of L.A.-bound flight
Shocking video recorded by a passenger aboard a flight from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Los Angeles shows flames shooting from the right engine of an A320 airbus.
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.
Remains found in receding Lake Mead ID'd as man who reportedly drowned 2 decades ago: officials
Human remains found at Lake Mead more than three months ago have been identified as Thomas Erndt, who is believed to have died by drowning two decades ago, authorities in Nevada said Wednesday.
Regina
-
Meet the Ukrainian TikToker in Sask. showcasing iconic Canadian staples
A 19-year-old Ukrainian who is new to Canada is using TikTok to share his adventures in the country, including his first time trying a number of iconic Canadian foods.
-
Driver clocked at 169 km/h in east Regina fined more than $1.5K
A driver clocked at 169 km/h in east Regina was fined $1,571 and received a week long vehicle impound, according to a Regina police officer.
-
Affordability tax credit will not be 'clawed back' from social assistance recipients
Earlier this week the Government of Saskatchewan announced a four-point affordability plan that included a $500 cheque for Saskatchewan all residents 18 and older who filed their 2021 taxes.
Winnipeg
-
Manitobans who flouted COVID-19 restrictions handed fines
Five Manitobans who repeatedly violated pandemic public health orders have been handed fines.
-
Winnipeg father of 7 identified as man who died after being shot with Vancouver police beanbag gun
A man who died after being shot with a police beanbag gun on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been identified by his family.
-
Manitoba's justice minister wants changes to bail for knife-related crimes
Manitoba’s justice minister is calling for changes to the Criminal Code to make it more difficult for those who commit violent crimes using knives to obtain bail.
Calgary
-
Calgary police bust suspected 3D-printed gun producers
Two Calgary men face a total of 66 charges after police busted suspected homemade gun production facilities as part of a firearms trafficking investigation.
-
Police identify Ambassador shooting victim, renew plea to public in second homicide
Calgary police have identified a man killed in a shooting at the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar on Sunday night.
-
Red Deer man arrested, charged in possession of stolen truck and travel trailer
A travel trailer and truck, worth approximately $64,000, were recovered by RCMP following the arrest of a suspect who attempted to evade police near the community of Strathmore.
Edmonton
-
Northern Alta. church and 100 years of history 'completely destroyed' in fire
Very little is left of a northern Alberta Catholic church that was the scene of a fire early Thursday morning.
-
City will not install commissioned Walterdale Bridge sculptures
The city has decided against installing a piece of commissioned artwork at the Walterdale Bridge.
-
Coffee, ice cream, and Pokémon, new café aims to 'Catch 'em all'
A new café in Callingwood is drawing clientele because of its unique theme: Pokémon.
Toronto
-
Ontario government plans to bypass public hearings stage for long-term care bill
Ontario's Progressive Conservative government is planning to bypass public hearings in order to quickly pass controversial long-term care legislation.
-
U.S. Realtor sues Ontario broker who he claims stole his famous pose
A Minnesota real estate agent is up in arms over a Hamilton, Ont. Realtor’s recent advertisements -- which he says look a little too similar to his own.
-
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
Ottawa
-
Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain at a church in Ottawa’s Lowertown neighbourhood today, after an eviction deadline passed for the group to leave the property.
-
About 1,500 tickets incorrectly issued by Ottawa speed cameras
If you got a speeding ticket from a photo radar in Ottawa this summer, it may have been a mistake.
-
Vehicle drives into tents at Integrated Health Care hub in Kingston, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to the incident in the parking lot of the Integrated Care Hub on Montreal Road in Kingston, Ont. just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Homicide team called to Surrey for suspicious death promises more details 'soon'
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Surrey, B.C., to look into what they're calling a "suspicious death."
-
Abbotsford, B.C., property assessment increases nearly 12-fold because blueberries weren't planted in time
A recent decision by B.C.'s Property Assessment Appeal Board explains how the assessed value of a 9.5-acre parcel in rural Abbotsford increased nearly 1,200 per cent in a year.
-
Winnipeg father of 7 identified as man who died after being shot with Vancouver police beanbag gun
A man who died after being shot with a police beanbag gun on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been identified by his family.
Montreal
-
No means spared to 'restore order' in Montreal amid gun violence: Legault
After two men were shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday in Montreal, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said action will be taken to quell gun violence in the city.
-
Quebec reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 28 new deaths
The number of people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals has dropped by 14 in the last 24 hours, with ICU cases remaining mostly stable.
-
Additional employee information compromised in cyberattack on BRP
BRP Inc. says its ongoing investigation into a recent cyberattack has found additional employee information was compromised.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries installs free Wi-Fi at 14 terminals
BC Ferries says Wi-Fi is now available to travellers at 14 small ferry terminals on Vancouver Island and the B.C. Gulf Islands, bringing the total number of terminals with free Wi-Fi access to 21. The Wi-Fi project was funded through a provincial grant of $1.5 million from the Ministry of Citizens Services program Connecting British Columbia.
-
Heat warnings extended for parts of Vancouver Island
Environment Canada has extended its heat warning for parts of Vancouver Island on Thursday. High temperatures are expected to remain over East and Inland Vancouver Island until Thursday night before cooler temperatures arrive Friday and throug the weekend.
-
Delays expected as vehicle fire stalls Malahat traffic
A vehicle fire stalled traffic on the Malahat highway south of Shawnigan Lake Road on Thursday morning. The fire, between Wellswood Road and Okotoks Road, temporarily closed both northbound lanes to traffic.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police chief to testify today at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
The Halifax Regional Police chief is scheduled to face questions today at the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
234 Ukrainians are in the process of getting licensed to work in Nova Scotia’s health-care system: province
More than 230 Ukrainian nationals with health-care backgrounds are in the process of getting approved to join Nova Scotia's health-care system, which has been dealing with severe staffing shortages for years.
-
Private health options in Nova Scotia would strengthen public system: premier
Nova Scotia's government is considering private health-care options but remains committed to strengthening the public system, Premier Tim Houston said Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Three new post-production companies coming to northern Ontario
As the film and television industry continues to grow in the region, three new post-production companies are joining the Northern Ontario Film Studios.
-
Woman assaulted in Timmins after verbal dispute escalated, two charged
Two Timmins residents have been charged after a verbal argument with a pedestrian escalated to violence, police say.
-
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
London
-
Plea for information on decades old cold case
New information has come to light in the unsolved homicide of Sonya Nadine Mae Cywink.
-
'A very gruesome discovery': Mechanic discovers body in vehicle at used car lot
Sargis Oushana knew something was wrong as soon as he got close to a vehicle on the Piccadilly Motors lot in London, Ont. Oushana is an apprentice mechanic and says his concerns started with a smell and then when he noticed a cluster of flies. He cracked the vehicle door open and confirmed his worst fear.
-
$80,000 fraud in Oxford County
An Ingersoll resident has been scanned out of $80,000 after investing in Bitcoin with a person they met online.