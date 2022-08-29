Crown opposed to release of Dawn Walker, accused of faking her own death and fleeing the country with her son

Saskatoon, Sask. -

Dawn Walker, the woman accused of faking her own death and the death of her child and fleeing to the United States, made her first appearance at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday morning.

Court was nearly full when the 48-year-old entered wearing a t-shirt. Family and friends waved to her, but Walker remained subdued.

“She was appearing emotionless,” said her sister Kathy Walker. “I think she was putting on a strong face for everyone.”

Walker and her son were reported missing on July 24 and found in Oregon on Aug. 5.

Walker faces charges of abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief. SPS said additional charges are being considered as the criminal investigation continues.

“Dawn, you have nothing to be ashamed of,” said Okanese First Nation chief Richard Stonechild, one of about 20 of Walker’s family and friends who gathered in support.

“Walk with your head held high. You did nothing wrong. We're here for you, we love you, we support you and we're going to be here for you going forward.”

The Crown prosecutor opposed the release of Walker until her next court appearance on Friday afternoon.

Her family said they are disappointed and upset that Walker will remain in custody.

“She's not a danger to society,” said her sister.

“She's an Indigenous woman, she's a mother, a person that wants to be with her son, and that was her whole reason, to be able to be a mother to her son and they're treating her like she's this dangerous criminal.”

The Crown is also seeking a no contact order for Walker and her ex-partner and son.

“The fact that they were ordering her to not have any contact with her ex-partner as if he needs protection from her, who the hell are they protecting here?” Walker’s sister questioned.

“It's the system operating the way it's been operating against her from day one, where they're not protecting her at all. They're not listening to her, they're just operating the way they've always been; against her.”

Walker and her family allege she is the victim of domestic abuse from her former partner, and nothing had been done after she filed multiple reports with Saskatoon police.

“Dawn does have a lot of support, especially from advocates and women who have been in her shoes, and know why she did what she did,” said Walker.

“She's not a criminal and she doesn't deserve this, not only being treated like a criminal but being treated like the worst of criminal.”

Andrea Ledding is a survivor of domestic abuse and said she raised an issue with SPS on how it handles those investigations.

“I've talked to many people over the years who have had a very hard time when they've come forward with this issue,” she said. “It's hard to get charges pressed.”

“Even if you get charges pressed, the Crown Prosecution will try to talk you out of them, and then when you go before the judge, it's your word against theirs. Even if there's witnesses, they often can't come forward or won't, and it's an issue. Everybody has an opinion on it after the fact, but nobody will help you in the moment.”

The court is considering electronic monitoring of Walker from her sister’s house.

REMAND CONDITIONS

Chris Murphy, appearing as an agent for Walker’s lawyer Marie Henein, said he wrote a letter to SPS chief Troy Cooper about the conditions in which she was held over the weekend.

Court heard that Walker was not transferred to Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert, like men in custody would be, but rather kept in a small cell with a concrete bench to sleep on.

She was not provided a blanket, pillow, toothbrush and toothpaste, or a privacy blanket for going to the washroom, and was not able to shower until Monday morning.

“I feel like the conditions that she was held under are really an affront to a person's personal dignity,” said her sister.

“There's a big window right in front of where you're supposed to use the washroom. To me, It's just the violation of your basic dignity right and unnecessary treatment.”

SPS said it received Murphy’s letter on Sunday evening.

“The SPS Detention Unit is not a provincial remand unit, but when necessary, is required to hold people in cells over weekends until they are able to see a Judge or a Justice of the Peace who will consider the question of their release,” spokesperson Alyson Edwards said.

“Beds in the unit are heated, raised permanent structures. Sheets only are provided. Special dietary needs are taken into account if they are declared and, when staffing allows it, showers are facilitated. The Unit does not provide toothbrushes due to safety concerns.”

SPS said the unit has a dedicated wing for females in custody, staffed 24 hours a day by paramedics who are able to assess medical conditions of those in custody.