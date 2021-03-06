SASKATOON -- The dreams of couples saying “I do” was either postponed, or in some cases, much smaller than their original plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province’s limitations on public gatherings has made it a difficult year for those involved in the wedding industry.

“The wedding industry has really taken a hit,” Corrie J Swallow, director of The Wedding Plaza, said.

The facility hosted its first event since the pandemic began. The Plaza has about 30 vendors which include food catering, florists, jewellery vendors, dresses and photographers.

“Everybody here is used to doing larger weddings, and now all of the sudden we're looking at a lot smaller numbers. A lot smaller events." Swallow said.

"So we’re just having to re-tool everything, just get everybody together, face-to-face, and just talk and see what’s all happening in the wedding industry.”

The event has attracted many couples in the city and the surrounding area. One couple has plans to get married in September 2022 with a guest list of approximately 210 people.

“To me, the wedding is yes a celebration of us, but it’s also kind of an excuse to see all of the family that we never get to see,” said Rebecca Wishart.

Wishart and her fiancé Kyle Jurgens have their location locked in. They’re attended the wedding show with of trying to plan the rest of the wedding.

“Because we’ve been together for so long and been engaged for so long, it’s now actually starting to feel real,” said Wishart.

“Now we actually have to make some decisions.”

From, DJs to photographers, to florists, the bill for the big day can add up. Vendors at the wedding show are hoping to get a piece of that pie after the industry that the Wedding Planners' Institute of Canada says is worth 5 billion dollars.

“We’re here to talk to some couples, to see if we can provide some type of service. We haven’t been doing that a lot since last March,” Lee Bells, part-owner of Elite DJ’s said.

“We’re at least hoping that we can plan for if, maybe if it’s not this summer, the next summer.”

The event taking place Saturday and Sunday nearly sold out. Its popularity has the event plaza organizing another wedding show for March 19, 20 and 21.