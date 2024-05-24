SASKATOON
    • Saskatoon weather: warmer days ahead

    Saskatoon residents can expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Friday with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), there’s a risk of thunderstorms on Friday afternoon. The high will be 13 C and the low will dip down to 4 C.

    Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday offers a similar mix of sun and clouds with a high of 15 C. Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 7 C.

    There will be a bit more sunshine on Sunday with a high of 19 C. Clouds will return overnight, with a low of 8 C.

    The workweek ahead looks to be pleasant with sunny skies and highs gradually increasing throughout the week.

