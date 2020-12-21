SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department spent a couple of hours tackling a fire in the North Corman Industrial Park Sunday.

At around 3:06 p.m., the fire department was called to a building on Peters Avenue where the first arriving crews found lots of smoke but no visible flames, according to a news release.

Upon entering the structure firefighters encountered acetylene and oxygen, and were forced to find an alternative entrance, Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD)said.

With the help of the Warman Fire Department, firefighters were able to connect a winch to a semi and pull it out of the building, the fire department said.

Once the fire growth was under control, a large overhead door was opened to provide ventilation and improve visibility. The last crew left the scene at around 5:47 p.m., the department said.

There is no damage estimate or cause of fire because the SFD does not investigate fires outside of Saskatoon.