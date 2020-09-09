SASKATOON -- Ward 6 City Councillor Cynthia Block has announced she is seeking a second term in office.

"I am committed to strong leadership for improved essential infrastructure including park space, and expanded green infrastructure that encourages sustainable residential growth," Block said in a news release.

In the release, Block points to the number of city-building initiatives concentrated in Saskatoon's historic neighbourhoods.

"These neighbourhoods need support to manage that growth, and they deserve to see the benefits," Block said.

Block, who formerly worked as a news anchor at CTV Saskatoon, has a background in media and communications and is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan, the release said.

She has lived in Ward 6 for 25 years and has been an active volunteer for organizations including YWCA & YMCA Saskatoon, the Saskatchewan Brain Injury Association and the Inter-provincial Association on Native Employment, the release said