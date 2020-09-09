Advertisement
Saskatoon Ward 6 councillor Cynthia Block seeks re-election
Ward 6 Coun. Cynthia Block smiles after she is sworn in at Saskatoon City Hall on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. (Stephen Kent/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- Ward 6 City Councillor Cynthia Block has announced she is seeking a second term in office.
"I am committed to strong leadership for improved essential infrastructure including park space, and expanded green infrastructure that encourages sustainable residential growth," Block said in a news release.
In the release, Block points to the number of city-building initiatives concentrated in Saskatoon's historic neighbourhoods.
"These neighbourhoods need support to manage that growth, and they deserve to see the benefits," Block said.
Block, who formerly worked as a news anchor at CTV Saskatoon, has a background in media and communications and is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan, the release said.
She has lived in Ward 6 for 25 years and has been an active volunteer for organizations including YWCA & YMCA Saskatoon, the Saskatchewan Brain Injury Association and the Inter-provincial Association on Native Employment, the release said