Saskatoon unveils $1.2B funding plan for arena district
Saskatoon’s administration revealed its cost estimate for the proposed downtown arena district — $1.22 billion.
More than eight years after discussions about a new arena began, the city unveiled a report Wednesday outlining a funding strategy that it says will use a variety of tools and funds that won’t rely on property taxes to build the mega project.
"We were asked to bring back a plan that didn't rely on an increase in property tax net, and that's what we've done here," said Dan Willems, the city's director of technical services.
"It's a big lift, but what we've identified is a strategy that we believe can get there."
The city hopes by the time this "shelf-ready" project can be greenlit, the provincial and federal governments will contribute roughly 40 per cent and 33 per cent respectively. The city would be able to fund the remaining 27.5 to 33 per cent using a variety of tools during a 33-year plan that includes a 30-year debt repayment.
Those tools include taxes on hotel rooms, event tickets, parking, tax incremental financing, property realized reserve contributions, SaskTel Centre reserve contributions and private partner contributions.
Between those seven tools, the city believes it could generate between $602 to $777 million in cashflow over 33 years.
"We don't want to be overoptimistic at this point and then run into a significant financial challenge 20 or 30 years down the road," said Clae Hack, the city's chief financial officer.
"So we're pretty confident in being conservative in these estimates that there won't be huge fluctuations, especially on the negative side."
If the city can’t generate that much revenue over the course of the deal, Hack said it's common to extend the term of repayment so it doesn't have to increase property taxes.
Many of the funding options revealed Wednesday come from a September 2023 report from KPMG which suggested many of the tools the city adopted.
Some of them also come with opposition and risk.
The accommodation tax, a mandatory tax of anywhere from three to six per cent applied to a short-term hotel, motel or rental stay, has not received support from the accommodation industry in Saskatoon.
The funding strategy report says the hotel industry currently contributes the equivalent of a three per cent voluntary room surcharge, which funds Discover Saskatoon. If using the projected revenue of $5.7 million per year, Saskatoon would have one of the highest combined surcharge rates in Canada at 5.9 per cent.
The city would also require legislative change to implement the tax.
Another tax getting pushback from SaskTel Centre and TCU Place is the amusement tax. The tax would be an additional charge to event tickets. Currently, SaskTel Centre and TCU Place charge a fixed-rate facility fee on most tickets.
As part of its projections for the district, the city would charge a 9.5 per cent tax on all events at the two buildings. Revenue would be placed into a reserve to help pay for the district when it’s time to build.
With Saskatchewan already being one of the few places to add provincial sales tax to ticket sales, the event industry feels like another surcharge would negatively impact ticket sales.
"At the end of the day, this is a very ambitious project, and to think we're going to be able to achieve it with lower rates and fees than what other municipalities have had to implement, like Edmonton and Calgary, in order to bring their projects to realization, I don't think is a realistic approach,” said Hack.
“So it certainly will have an additional impact above and beyond the city.”
The 15,900-seat arena is slated to cost $632 million. The convention centre is expected to cost $273 million, and a variety of infrastructure improvements, road changes and the associated land costs are projected at $254.5 million. A variety of public plazas and park spaces surrounding the development will cost a combined $50 million, with another $6.7 million for transit infrastructure improvements.
The report will go before Saskatoon's monthly city council meeting next Wednesday, where Willems said council will vote to approve or deny a funding strategy, not a commitment for construction.
"There is no risk as of today," Hack said. "There's a lot of different pieces that still need to come to fruition before there's a construction decision finalized."
While a decision to build is years away and needs multiple forms of government to come up with the brunt of funding, Hack says doing nothing is not an option.
"The doing nothing decision would essentially be running SaskTel Centre into the ground and then having to close in the future," Hack said. "So it's really a renovation or build new decision."
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Intimate partner violence' led to triple homicide in McCreary: Manitoba RCMP
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
LIVE UPDATES DNC day 3: Walz is expected to accept the party's nomination for vice-president
U.S. vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz and former U.S. president Bill Clinton will headline the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party’s choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters.
'Issues remain significant' between parties just hours before potential railway stoppage: labour minister
Just hours ahead of an unprecedented railway stoppage in Canada, Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says issues between the parties involved 'remain significant.'
Being here 'means something': Why one federal party leader is attending the DNC
While the stakes for Canada may be high in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, only one Canadian federal party leader has actually attended either the Republican or Democratic national conventions.
Canada's 'labour moment' expected to stick around for a couple more years: experts
Canada's unions seem to be having a moment and labour experts don't see the increase in strikes, lockouts and job action scaling back anytime soon.
Kansas mom sentenced to life in prison after her 2-year-old son fatally shot her 4-year-old daughter
Kansas mom sentenced to life in prison after her 2-year-old son fatally shot her 4-year-old daughter
Taylor Swift calls cancellation of Vienna shows 'devastating,' explains silence
Two weeks after organizers scrubbed Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna amid a foiled terror plot, the singer issued her first statement on the cancellation.
'Caught me by surprise': Rare 'blue' frog spotted in Nova Scotia
When a Nova Scotia woman set out on a walk, she ended up discovering something very colourful - a rare 'blue' frog.
Tory MP deletes post that claimed cost of living is driving parents to traffic kids
Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri has deleted a post on X that claimed the affordability crisis has driven parents to traffic their kids.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Regina city council strikes down motion to rename Dewdney Avenue
Regina city councilors voted down a motion to rename Dewdney Avenue.
-
Former Riders head coach Ken Miller dead at 82
Ken Miller, the former head coach and vice president of the Saskatchewan Roughriders had died. He was 82.
-
Tornado warning issued for parts of south central and southwestern Sask.
Environment Canada (EC) has issued a tornado warning for parts of south central and southwestern Saskatchewan.
Winnipeg
-
'Intimate partner violence' led to triple homicide in McCreary: Manitoba RCMP
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
-
Winnipeg synagogues received bomb threats: Jewish Federation
Winnipeg synagogues were among the Jewish organizations across the country that received bomb threats Wednesday morning.
-
'Beware of free plants': Master gardener warns about invasive species that could take over your yard
A Manitoba master gardener is warning Manitobans about accepting free plants as the growing season nears its end and people may be thinning out their flower beds.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton synagogues among Jewish institutions in Canada that received threats on Wednesday: EPS
Several synagogues in Edmonton received threats on Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
-
'Unacceptable': Alberta business groups say rail strike will be felt on farms and in grocery stores
Alberta industry groups are calling for action to prevent a labour stoppage on Canada's two national railways, citing widespread impacts on businesses and consumers.
-
Family of young Edmonton boy born with rare disease has hope after stem cell transplant
The family of a young Edmonton boy is hoping his story will help highlight the need for better access to life-saving gene therapy after he received his treatment.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officer speaks out after fellow cop pleads guilty to sharing sex video
A Calgary police officer pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct on Wednesday, after it was found he shared an intimate video and images of a woman and fellow officer with others on the force.
-
Driver seriously injured in crash that closed Deerfoot Trail off ramp
Calgary police say a man was hospitalized following a Wednesday morning crash on the off ramp from southbound Deerfoot Trail N.E. onto westbound Stoney Trail N.E.
-
Calgary synagogue targeted in wave of bomb threats against Jewish institutions
A Calgary synagogue was targeted Wednesday as part of a wave of bomb threats across Canada directed toward Jewish institutions and organizations.
Lethbridge
-
'It's fun being creative': Whoop-Up Days inspired food menu launches
Those taking in the food at this year’s Whoop-Up Days festival can expect to see a few different items on the menu.
-
Crown files notice, may appeal not-guilty verdicts in Coutts murder-conspiracy case
Crown prosecutors in Alberta have given notice they plan to appeal the not-guilty verdicts given to two men arrested at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Whoop-Up Days 2024 kicks off in Lethbridge
Whoop-Up Days are here and plenty of people have already made their way to the exhibition grounds to see what this year has in store.
Toronto
-
Ontario premier defends plan to close 10 supervised drug consumption sites, despite experts calling for more to open
Premier Doug Ford is defending his government’s decision to shutter 10 of Ontario’s 23 supervised drug consumption sites due to their proximity to schools and child care centres.
-
Metrolinx to 'acquire' 25 homes on Pape Avenue in Riverdale for Ontario Line construction
More than two dozen renters and homeowners on the east side of Pape Avenue in Riverdale have recently learned that they will have to give up their homes – at least temporarily – for the construction of the new Ontario Line.
-
Bisexual man in GTA facing deportation in four days makes desperate plea to stay in Canada
A Kenyan man facing deportation fears his life will be in danger if Canada sends him back in four days.
Ottawa
-
RCMP investigating bomb threats at Ottawa hospitals, Jewish organizations
Hospitals, synagogues and Jewish organizations in Ottawa were among the more than a hundred across Canada who received identical bomb threats on Wednesday morning.
-
City of Ottawa joins dozens who will not participate in Capital Pride parade
The City of Ottawa is the latest organization to back out of this weekend's Capital Pride parade.
-
2 found in trunk of car speeding 50 km/h over the limit in Ottawa
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood.
Montreal
-
Montreal synagogues on Canada-wide list of threatened Jewish institutions
Montreal police says at least a dozen synagogues in Montreal are on a list of more than 100 places of worship across Canada that received email threats.
-
Man, 28, charged with first-degree murder after woman found with hands, mouth bound in Lachine apartment
A man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a 64-year-old woman was found dead with her hands and mouth bound last month in Montreal's Lachine borough.
-
Quebec schools still short 3,858 teachers ahead of new school year
With just one week to go before the start of the new school year, Quebec schools are still short 3,858 teachers, down from 5,704 last week.
Vancouver
-
Do you know these people? B.C. RCMP seeking information on alleged criminal harassment
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man and woman in B.C.'s Southern Interior – as part of an unusual investigation into alleged criminal harassment.
-
Multiple B.C. synagogues targeted with bomb threats, premier says
As police investigate bomb threats directed at Jewish institutions across Canada, the premier of B.C. has confirmed "multiple" such incidents within the province.
-
B.C. man who stole nearly US$1 million from investors sentenced to 3 years in prison: regulator
A North Vancouver man who stole nearly US$1 million from investors over a 10-year period has been handed a three-year prison sentence, according to B.C.'s financial markets regulator.
Kelowna
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
-
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Vancouver Island
-
Multiple B.C. synagogues targeted with bomb threats, premier says
As police investigate bomb threats directed at Jewish institutions across Canada, the premier of B.C. has confirmed "multiple" such incidents within the province.
-
B.C. home struck by lightning, sparking electrical fire
A neighbourhood in Ladysmith, B.C, got the shock of a lifetime when a bolt a lightning struck a home late Sunday afternoon.
-
B.C. man who stole nearly US$1 million from investors sentenced to 3 years in prison: regulator
A North Vancouver man who stole nearly US$1 million from investors over a 10-year period has been handed a three-year prison sentence, according to B.C.'s financial markets regulator.
London
-
'I thought he was going to kill me': Elderly woman explains how she survived knife attack
An elderly woman says she’s lucky to be alive after surviving a stabbing attack while walking her dog near her east London Ont. home on Monday morning.
-
Many Jewish organizations receive identical bomb threats across Canada, including in London, Ont.
RCMP say more than 100 synagogues, Jewish organizations, and doctors across the country received a threatening email Wednesday morning.
-
Cannabis locations closed by OPP, with warrants related to 'illegal cannabis storefronts'
Police said that they executed search warrants on at least two London cannabis stores and other locations on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Child's phone catches fire in Cambridge, Ont. movie theatre
A mother was left shaken after her 11-year-old's cellphone suddenly caught fire while he was in a movie theatre.
-
'People will die': Local experts condemn province's drug consumption sites ban
Local drug strategy experts are raising red flags about the province’s forced closure of two drug consumption sites in Kitchener and Guelph.
-
Ont. family trying to regain ownership after stolen vehicle sold illegally
An Ontario man is trying to get back ownership of the vehicle that was stolen from him, but so far, he's had no luck.
Northern Ontario
-
There is a link between the meat you eat and a chronic disease, according to new research
Regularly eating red and processed meats in particular is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new global study.
-
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
-
Northern Ont. townships alarmed about plan to move radioactive material
The Township of Nairn and Hyman and the Township of Baldwin held a joint emergency council meeting this week to discuss a plan to move radioactive material from the former Beaucage Mine.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police chief expects charges to be laid in high-profile attack on couple
The new chief for the Halifax Regional Police expects charges to be laid in connection to a high-profile attack on a same-sex couple in the city’s downtown core earlier this summer.
-
Search for kayaker in Halifax ends, investigation continues as missing person case
A three-day search for a missing kayaker in a Halifax-area lake has concluded although the woman has yet to be found.
-
Police search for suspect who allegedly threw a beverage at woman, toddler in Saint John
The Saint John Police Force is looking for a suspect and witnesses following an assault in the city earlier this month.
N.L.
-
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.
-
Trial begins for Newfoundland RCMP officer accused of assaulting unruly air passenger
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.
-
Hurricane Ernesto to swing south of Newfoundland, but it will bring heavy rain and high seas
Newfoundland has caught a lucky break with Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass south of the island, but the fast-moving storm will still bring a lot of rain in a short time overnight on Monday, Environment Canada says.