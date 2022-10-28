Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter leaving downtown, expanding

The Saskatoon Tribal Council's (STC) downtown shelter will be moving to a new location and expanding.

The Saskatchewan government announced on Friday morning that it has purchased new space for the STC's emergency wellness centre.

The former church, located at 415 Fairmont Drive, was purchased for $5 million, according to a government news release. STC will lease the building.

The building has enough space for 106 people, which includes 75 current beds and 31 additional beds. The new beds will bed move from Lighthouse Supported living to the STC shelter, completing the wind-down of emergency shelter services there.

"Homelessness is a complex issue and requires multiple partners to come together," Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatoon Housing Corporation (SHC) Gene Makowsky said in the government news release.

"This final stage of the transition of emergency shelter spaces will occur gradually during November as the new building becomes operational and with client needs in mind."

According to the STC, the doors at the current First Avenue shelter location will remain open to remain no clients are left in the cold during the transition.

“Homelessness remains a significant issue in Saskatoon and the Saskatoon Tribal Council is proud to partner with the province as we try to help even more community members," STC Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said in the news release.

"As a wellness centre, the Fairmont facility will use the holistic approach to services and healing of individuals we embrace as our relatives. Supports in health services, employment and training, mental health and addictions, life skills programs, and centred around healing as we transition our relatives to independent living that will be enhanced with outreach supports. Homeless in the City of Saskatoon hasn’t changed, because we haven’t changed in how we address the real issues," Arcand said.

As part of the agreement, STC will take care of the day-to-day maintenance and operations of the building while SHC will take care of replacements like the roof or heating systems.

The province announced in June that it would be transitioning services from the Lighthouse to other community organizations after allegations involving the Lighthouse's finances, largely centred on executive director and board member Don Windels.

Some of the spaces were transferred to the Salvation Army at the beginning of October.