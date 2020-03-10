SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon travel agent expects more trip cancellations if COVID-19 is confirmed in the province.

"If we start seeing cases here, people will get a little more nervous about it," said Sandi Levinton, owner of Marlin Travel.

One of her customers has postponed a river cruise in Europe and another couple has cancelled a trip to Italy they booked last summer, she said.

They had cancellation insurance, which she recommends.

"I can't stress enough the importance of having that travel insurance. Most people think we're covered on our credit cards, but that coverage is not that great for things like this," Levinton told CTV News.

She is telling her customers that they have to do what they feel comfortable with when it comes to travel during a global outbreak.

Air Canada and WestJet airlines have adapted as well.

"Right now there's a policy where you can actually change your flights without a penalty. There's a booking window, if you're booking new flights then they'll allow you to make one change without any fees," Levinton said.

For those who are still getting on their flights, federal Foreign Affairs Minister Francois -Phillipe Champagne advises diligence.

"Take the time to consult our travel advisories and to register with the register of Canadians abroad service in order to receive the very latest updates from the Government of Canada," said in Ottawa.