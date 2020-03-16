SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Transit is changing a few routes as it prepares to align with the approved Bus Rapid Transit lines and avoid delays on a major bridge.

Route eight inbound and 80’s outbound will move off 8th Street and over the Sid Buckwold Bridge onto Broadway Avenue. Route one and six will move off Broadway Avenue and onto 8th Street and over the Sid Buckwold Bridge.

The city said the changes will improve service as well as reduce congestion on the Sid Buckwold Bridge during rehabilitation.

“These service changes will allow for more convenience and a quicker commute for east side residents traveling to and from the downtown,” said a City of Saskatoon news release.