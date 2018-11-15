

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon will host some of the best curlers on the planet this spring.

Fifteen men’s and women’s teams will compete in the Humpty’s Champions Cup, which is part of the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling tour.

Saskatoon will be the final leg of the tour, beginning Apr. 23 and wrapping up on Apr. 28.

The draws will take place at the newly built Merlis Belsher Place. Early bird ticket packages are available here.