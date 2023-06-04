Saskatoon teen set to race at U.S. motocross championship

A talented motocross racer from the Saskatoon area has achieved a remarkable feat.

Easton Genest, a local rider, has successfully qualified for the prestigious Loretta Lynn's Amateur National Motocross Championship.

On the training grounds where he's been riding since he was a young boy, Easton Genest hones his skills in preparation for the amateur motocross championship in Tennessee after winning a qualifier in Texas.

Forty five minutes south of Saskatoon on a plot of land owned by his friend’s, Easton trains.

The area holds special significance for him, as his home training grounds. It’s where he refines his techniques and pushes his limits.

“I got a dirt bike when I was four years old and [my dad] asked if I wanna play soccer [or] baseball … I told him that I wanted to race dirt bikes, so [he] looked into it, and it was a thing.” Easton told CTV news, explaining the origins of his passion.

Easton has been in motocross for as long as he can remember, and when he wasn’t, he was watching the competition on his iPad as a young child.

He said he never thought he would get to this point in his career.

Despite this being his most prestigious tournament, Easton doesn’t seem to be nervous.

“I’ve raced these guys before and I’m confident that I can go out and do what I need to do to do well,” Easton said.

The competition will be held from July 31st to August 5th at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TN.

Until then, Easton will be training to make his hometown and his country proud.