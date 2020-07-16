SASKATOON -- Saskatoon tech company Vendasta plans to fill 100 professional sales and support jobs.

“When the pandemic hit — like everyone — we were unsure about the future, and paused our aggressive expansion plans, as 40 per cent of the three million businesses we serve were not operating normally,” Vendasta CEO Brendan King said in a news release.

“Fortunately for us, our technology helps businesses become ecommerce-enabled and operate remotely. We have seen a significant increase in demand, and are looking for more talented Vendastians to help us democratize technology for small businesses.”

The company is on a three-year plan for growth, fueled by a $40 million venture capital round in 2019, the release says.

Vendasta’s work to bring its total employee count to 650 by 2021 was briefly paused as businesses around the world assessed the damage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Job postings are being added daily on the company’s website.

Premier Scott Moe and Mayor Charlie Clark said the announcement is significant for the city and the province.

“This investment helps to strengthen our economy and make our downtown more resilient, and it is great that Vendasta is becoming an even larger player in this work,” Clark said.