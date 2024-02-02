Saskatoon stabbing leaves man seriously injured

A man was seriously injured in an overnight stabbing, according to police.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to a call from a parking lot in the 2300 block of Preston Avenue South for a report of an injured person.

“Upon arrival, officers located the 26-year-old male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds,” a police news release said.

The man was transported to hospital by Medavie Health Services West with serious injuries.

According to police, the man may have been injured in an altercation with another party.

"It is unknown if the involved persons were known to one another," police said.

The police serious assault unit is investigating.