Saskatoon ski hill scrambles to compensate for lack of snow
Optimist Hill in Saskatoon is facing challenges as it grapples with the lack of snow caused by unusually warm El Nino temperatures.
Optimist Hill, while equipped with snow machines, is not immune to the impact of the weather.
"It's a little bit more difficult than last year at this time, we were open with lots of both manmade and natural snow on the ground," general manager Maxine Tebbe said.
According to Tebbe, covering the entire hill with artificial snow is economically challenging. As a result, the hill is adopting some creative measures.
"Right now, we've got some trucks that are hauling out snow from the arenas, the ice shavings. Hopefully, that will help some of the grounds out here."
Tebbe estimates at least 50 loads of powder from arenas and snow removal companies will arrive in the coming weeks.
She remains hopeful that the hill should be able to open on its scheduled Dec. 8 date.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
On 1st day, UN climate conference sets up fund for countries hit by disasters like flood and drought
Nearly all the world's nations on Thursday finalized the creation of a fund to help compensate countries struggling to cope with loss and damage caused by climate change, seen as a major first-day breakthrough at this year's UN climate conference
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Blasted by Bloc, Conservative MP apologizes for asking minister to speak English
Conservative MP Rachael Thomas has apologized after drawing criticism from other members of Parliament for asking Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge to answer questions in English at a committee meeting.
Pressure builds to eliminate fossil fuel use as oil executive takes over climate talks
Pressure to phase out fossil fuels mounted Thursday on the oil company chief who took over international climate negotiations in Dubai as part of the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP28).
Filmmakers in Bruce Peninsula 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck
Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were looking for invasive mussels when they found something no one has laid eyes on for 128 years.
'The only choice': Defence Department going with Boeing to replace aging Aurora fleet
The federal government is buying at least 14 Boeing surveillance planes from the United States to replace the aging CP-140 Aurora fleet, cabinet ministers announced Thursday. The deal costs more than $10.3 billion in total, including US$5.9 billion for the jets themselves, and the planes are expected to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.
Suspect arrested in Morocco could be behind Ontario bomb threats, OPP says
Investigators have 'strong reason' to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.
Here are the factors experts say are contributing to Canada's drug shortages
Experts say drug shortages have gradually worsened in Canada over the last decade, putting patients in difficult and sometimes dangerous positions. But potential solutions like rethinking where drug manufacturing is concentrated and expanding pharmacists' prescribing privileges could help ease those impacts.
Liberal bail reforms poised to become law after year of increased crime concerns
The federal government's bail-reform legislation is on its way to becoming law after the House of Commons decided on Thursday to accept changes the Senate made to the bill.
Regina
-
REAL ex-chair claims Regina councillors ignored organization, often asked for free event tickets
Former chair of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors, Wayne Morsky, has spoken out for the first time since being removed by city council last week.
-
SHA memo reveals critical care bypasses in four cities across Saskatchewan
Internal Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) documents obtained by the provincial NDP show that four of the province's major hospitals were subject to critical care bypasses on Nov. 29.
-
Local pharmacy hosts second ID clinic to help houseless residents access services
The Queen City Wellness Pharmacy held their second ID clinic Thursday afternoon at the Heritage Community Association.
Winnipeg
-
'Still loved by many people': Family of missing man starts billboard campaign looking for information
Relatives of a man who has been missing since 2021 are launching a campaign in the hopes someone will come forward with information.
-
'More people can see it': 'Humbug' sign removed from Winnipeg brewery, set to move to new location
A Winnipeg brewery says the 'Humbug' sign that it put up on its roof just a few days ago needed to come down.
-
'Enrichment is a very important part of animal care': Zoo puts out call to replenish toy chest
Animals living at Assiniboine Park Zoo are on the hunt for new toys and other enrichment items heading into the holiday season.
Calgary
-
Polar bears make a splash at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo's Wild Canada
Coming face-to-face with polar bears, tracking otters gliding through the water and watching caribou prancing delighted guests at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo the day before the public unveiling of its newly renovated exhibit.
-
Calgary Catholic schools to start hours later one day per week
Parents with children in the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) will have to re-adjust their schedules next school year, as the district launches a pilot project of new calendar which will have students starting hours later one day a week.
-
'Massive' solar flare expected to light up Alberta sky Friday
A “Cannibal CME” is approaching the earth, and while it sounds sinister, it actually is a good sign that a dazzling aurora light show could kick off December.
Edmonton
-
Devon, Alta., town councillor sentenced to 120 days in jail following guilty pleas
A councillor for the Town of Devon, just southwest of Edmonton, was sentenced Thursday to 120 days in jail for harassing and threatening members of her family.
-
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
-
15 distinct Edmonton districts outlined in continuing city plan-streamlining efforts
Draft plans for distinct districts — the latest work on the 15-minute city vision Edmonton planners have been developing over the last three years — will be presented to the urban planning committee next week.
Toronto
-
Additional charges laid in hate-motivated mischief investigation at Yorkville Indigo bookstore
Toronto police have laid additional charges against 11 people in connection with a hate-motivated mischief investigation at a downtown Indigo bookstore.
-
Suspect arrested in Morocco could be behind Ontario bomb threats, OPP says
Investigators have 'strong reason' to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.
-
It may be cheaper to stay in a hotel for a month than rent an apartment in Toronto
While the thought of staying in a hotel for a month might sound like an expensive proposition, it may actually be cheaper than paying rent in Toronto.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa family doctor denied permanent residency over marital status, age
An Ottawa family physician won't get to stay in Canada after she did not meet the threshold due to factors outside her control.
-
Little Italy grocer to close its doors in alcohol sale dispute with province
Mercato Zacconi in Ottawa's Little Italy is closing its doors due to a dispute with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario over the sale of alcohol.
-
'Our whole lives are upside down': Family describes terrifying Centrepointe shooting that critically injured family dog
A family pet is in emergency care after being shot by a stray bullet one week ago.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police watchdog confirms 'officer-involved shooting' in Abbotsford
There was an "officer-involved shooting" in Abbotsford on Thursday, B.C.'s police watchdog has confirmed.
-
With strong storm on the way, B.C. government warns public to prepare for flood risk
B.C.'s Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness has taken the unusual step of issuing a public warning several days before an upcoming storm.
-
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for Vancouver courtroom stabbing
A woman who used a filleting knife and hammer in an attempt to kill her online nemesis inside a Vancouver courtroom will spend 12 years in prison, a judge ruled Thursday.
Montreal
-
Ex-Quebec firefighter Kenneth Marlin sentenced to 14 years for molesting kids on farm
On Thursday, Quebec Court Justice Joey Dubois sentenced Kenneth Marlin to 14 years in prison for abusing five children over the span of a decade on his parents' farm in Hemmingford, Que., a small rural town about 65 kilometres south of Montreal.
-
Man, 20, found fatally shot inside car: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 20-year-old man was discovered inside a car with a fatal gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.
-
Montreal public transit authority to cut 255 jobs, says union
A union representing workers at Montreal's public transit authority (STM) claims the company is cutting 255 positions to help overcome its deficit.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. prosecutors consider charges against Victoria police officer after fatal shooting
British Columbia's police watchdog is asking the B.C. Prosecution Service to consider charges against a Victoria police officer who shot and killed a man two years ago.
-
Missing Nanaimo woman found 'very cold,' transported to hospital for assessment
A 21-year-old Nanaimo woman who had been missing since Tuesday in the rugged woods southwest of the city has been found.
-
East Sooke neighbourhood tap water unsafe for infants, authorities warn
Health authorities are warning residents in a rural neighbourhood west of Victoria about high concentrations of manganese in their tap water, saying the mineral may pose health risks to infants.
Atlantic
-
Human remains found in Cape Breton those of missing woman, death being investigated as homicide
Police say human remains found in Big Bras D’Or, N.S., belong to a woman who was reported missing last week. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
-
Man rescued from Moncton garbage truck ‘lucky to be alive’
A man who fell into a Moncton garbage truck was rescued Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
One person in custody after three people stabbed in Sudbury on Thursday
A 34-year-old suspect is in custody after three people received serious but not life-threatening injuries in a stabbing attack late Thursday morning in Sudbury.
-
Final day for employees at Domtar pulp mill in Espanola, Ont.
Thursday was the final day of work for employees on the pulp side of Domtar’s pulp and paper mill in Espanola.
-
Man who committed four murders in the Sault found with rifle, revolver, police say
Bobbie Halleart, the man who shot and killed his three children and a 41-year-old woman Oct. 23 in the Sault, was found with a .38 calibre revolver and a rifle, police said Thursday.
London
-
Influx of asylum seekers worsens shelter bed shortage for homeless Londoners this winter
Many Londoners will have to survive this winter in tent encampments. The dire situation is being exacerbated by the arrival of asylum seekers and newcomers to Canada who are occupying more and more beds inside shelters operated by Mission Services.
-
Grab your umbrella – you’ll need it Friday
A low-pressure system is set to arrive in midwestern Ontario Friday, bringing with it showers and the chance of mixed precipitation.
-
Business Cares Food Drive kicks off with 24th campaign
With the need being greater than ever for the London Food Bank, the Business Cares Food Drive kicked off its annual holiday season campaign.