SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon ski hill scrambles to compensate for lack of snow

    Optimist Hill in Saskatoon is facing challenges as it grapples with the lack of snow caused by unusually warm El Nino temperatures.

    Optimist Hill, while equipped with snow machines, is not immune to the impact of the weather.

    "It's a little bit more difficult than last year at this time, we were open with lots of both manmade and natural snow on the ground," general manager Maxine Tebbe said.

    According to Tebbe, covering the entire hill with artificial snow is economically challenging. As a result, the hill is adopting some creative measures.

    "Right now, we've got some trucks that are hauling out snow from the arenas, the ice shavings. Hopefully, that will help some of the grounds out here."

    Tebbe estimates at least 50 loads of powder from arenas and snow removal companies will arrive in the coming weeks.

    She remains hopeful that the hill should be able to open on its scheduled Dec. 8 date. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are the factors experts say are contributing to Canada's drug shortages

    Experts say drug shortages have gradually worsened in Canada over the last decade, putting patients in difficult and sometimes dangerous positions. But potential solutions like rethinking where drug manufacturing is concentrated and expanding pharmacists' prescribing privileges could help ease those impacts.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News