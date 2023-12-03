Saskatoon sisters share the stage in Royal Winnipeg Ballet's 'The Nutcracker'

Blake and Cooper Robinson, sisters united by their passion for ballet, are set to grace the stage together in a rendition of the classic ballet play, The Nutcracker.

The Saskatoon siblings, accomplished ballet dancers for their age, will be part of the upcoming Royal Winnipeg Ballet performance at TCU Place later this month alongside a number of other young dancers.

"I've done one Nutcracker performance with Moscow Ballet, but definitely not as huge as this one is because my role is much bigger. It's got more people," said Blake.

The Robinson girls, along with several other young ballet dancers, have been preparing for their roles under Mackenzie Lehner, ballet director at Brenda's School of Baton and Dance.

"It is a tradition across every country really for different companies to go on tour, and a lot of the times they will ask different dancers, including younger dancers from the community to be in it,” said Lehner.

Blake is excited to guide her younger sister Cooper through the experience of her first ballet.

"It was really exciting when we found out that both of us who auditioned got in, and we were super excited that we were going to be in the ballet together. We are together in the battle scene, and I actually get to chase her around a little bit. We get to hang out backstage. I just love her so much,” said Blake.

Cooper looks up to her older sister, and hopes to follow in her footsteps.

"She's a really good dancer, so that's what helps me improve, and one day I hope to be like her,” said Cooper.

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet's enchanting performance of The Nutcracker runs Dec. 15 and 16 at TCU Place.