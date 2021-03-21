SASKATOON -- Catching her breath on the University of Wisconsin (UW) bench after a shift during the national title game on Saturday, Sophie Shirley said she only heard the roar from the bench when her teammate netted an overtime winner.

“I was pretty tired from the shift, I didn’t see the goal but I heard the roars on the bench,” Shirley said.

On March 20, Sophie and Grace Shirley of Saskatoon, hoisted the NCAA National Title with the UW Badgers, the school’s second-straight and sixth championship in the school’s history.

The second-ranked Badgers defeated Northeastern 2-1 in overtime in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The first period was quiet and the final remained scoreless after 40 minutes, according to a UW press release. Makenna Webster scored halfway through the third period ending the deadlock, but Northeastern Huskies quickly answered back tying the game 30 seconds later.

Badgers' senior Daryl Watts scored in overtime, securing the national championship for UW.