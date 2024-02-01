Saskatoon sees spike in unpaid property taxes

The number of people in Saskatoon falling behind on their property taxes spiked in 2023.

The total value of outstanding property tax liens at the end of 2023 was 54 per cent higher than at the end of 2022.

At the end of each year, the city publishes a list showing the amount of money owed on each tax roll number with a property tax lien.

At the end of 2022, the total value of tax liens was $3,221,387. That number jumped to $4,979,387 in 2023.

The number of properties with outstanding tax bills jumped from 403 to 708 in that time period.

The largest amount owing on a property tax lien on a single family detached home is $21,568, while the report says the largest commercial property tax lien is $467,737.

“The city has made considerable effort to contact the assessed owners of the various properties to obtain payment or to negotiate reasonable payment schedules. However, as of the date of this report, the city has not received payment, and the property tax arrears are still outstanding,” the report says.

The city says the properties are now subject to first proceedings under the tax enforcement act, which means property owners are notified they have six months to contest the amount owed.

The next stage puts the city in a position to apply to take possession of properties if the owners refuse to pay up.

City administration is asking the finance committee to call on council to approve tax enforcement proceedings.

The reports are on the agenda for the next finance committee meeting scheduled for Feb. 7.