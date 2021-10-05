SASKATOON -- The evidence of COVID-19 found in Saskatoon’s wastewater has decreased by 16 per cent, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.

The drop indicates a decrease in coronavirus infections in Saskatoon, which in a partially vaccinated population may or may not be reflected by new case numbers in upcoming weeks.

While the measurements are down from spikes in August and September, they are still far higher than the levels seen through most of the year, the data show.

All of the variant RNA load in Saskatoon’s wastewater is contributed by the Delta variant of concern.

In North Battleford, viral RNA load increased by 145 per cent.

There was no update from Prince Albert due to issues with the samples received.