SASKATOON -- “All of these features,” said Saskatoon Search and Rescue Vice President Kent Oroz, “enhance our ability to go out, no matter the weather, no matter the terrain and just get a subject back home.”

Oroz spoke in relation to the new Saskatoon Search and Rescue (SSAR) truck that was unveiled Tuesday.

The new truck is a massive achievement for SSAR, especially with regards to the team’s Command Post trailer, where they had been relying on their members' personal vehicles to tow it.

“We had run into situations where no one was available to pull the Command Post and so we had to go without.

“Having this truck means that any one of our members is going to be able to pull our Command Post.”

Another win for SSAR is that they can now deploy their gear into the field with greater ease.

“This truck is basically going to allow us to get our medical and rescue gear anywhere we need it.”

A laptop connected radio and infrared unit were also some of the highlighted features of the new truck.

It has already been deployed to three search and rescue operations.