Saskatoon school warns parents after needles, pills found on front steps

Parents of children at Mayfair Community School are being cautioned after a bag containing needles and pills was found on school grounds.

An email went out from principal Danielle Tooley on Friday informing parents that, over the lunch hour, a paper bag containing six to eight needles and several pills was found on the front steps of the building.

“We wanted to make you aware of this incident in case your children have questions about it,” she said.

“No students or staff were harmed, and the incident has been reported to Saskatoon Police Services.”

Tooley said police informed school staff they don't think the incident was caused by the same person being sought for willfully dumping needles in school playgrounds and parks in the Hampton Village Neighbourhood.

The letter does not say who found the needles, but Tooley says she’s “proud of our students for listening to our instructions and of our staff who responded to the situation.”

Parents are being asked to make sure their kids have proper footwear on school grounds, and that they know to alert an adult if they spot needles.