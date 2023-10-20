Video shows man spreading needles at Saskatoon playground

Saskatoon Police are hoping someone can help identify a person responsible for intentionally discarding needles on school playgrounds and parks in the Hampton Village neighbourhood.

On multiple occasions in the summer including in July and August, police received reports of discarded needles on parks and playgrounds.

While at the time no further investigation was possible, parents of children at Ernest Lindner School, Lorenzo Ruiz Catholic School and Tykes and Tots Daycare were notified of the incidents, and police have followed up.

“It’s really serious,” said Brad Jennings, public relations with the Saskatoon Police Service. “And it’s something where, oftentimes we get these calls and we refer to the fire department to get rid of the needles. In this case we have to investigate.”

After receiving new reports of discarded needles, Saskatoon Police were able to gather video evidence that corresponds with a recent incident, and posted it to social media. It can be viewed using the player at the top of this story.

“You see someone dressed in a hoodie, you can’t see their face too well,” said Jennings, describing the video clips. “They walk around the playground area, and it’s unusual what they’re doing because it appears they are, from what you can see, throwing needles on the ground and sort of burying them, which is obviously a huge case for concern.”

The School Resource Unit continues to investigate, and police encourage parents, guardians, caregivers and educators to be on high alert when in public parks and playgrounds.

“It’s so disconcerting and unsettling,” said Lyndsey Shaw, a parent of two kids who go to school and play on the playground. “It’d be one thing if it was one or two and it was a one-off, but it’s upwards of 12 to 16 each time and they seem to be maliciously hidden.”

Parents are concerned that with young children playing, they may not know what to do if they find a discarded needle.

“One of my children is very young, and can’t necessarily communicate if they had picked up or come across a dirty needle,” said Shaw. “So you’re on hyper-alert.”

Messages from the daycare and from Ernest Lindner School indicated that staff had spoken to children about needles, and what to do if they find one.

Students are being instructed to wait for teachers to do a sweep of the playground area for hazards before children are allowed to play.

Police encourage the public to watch the video and be on the lookout for a slim male in his late 30s or early 40s with stubble facial hair and a mole under his right eye.

The person believed to be intentionally discarding needles was seen with a maroon or black backpack and a walking stick.