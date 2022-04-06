Saskatoon school divisions warn of bumpy road ahead due to financial shortfall

In a letters sent to parents and caregivers, Saskatoon's school boards are warning of a challenging road ahead as they cope with financial pressures.

The letters come in the wake of the 2022-23 provincial budget which included a $24.9 increase in operational funding for school divisions. The Saskatchewan government plans to spend a total of $1.99 billion on school operating costs.

"Most of that ($23.4 million) is earmarked for provincially negotiated salary increases in the sector," says a letter, signed by board chair Diane Boyko and Greg Chatlain, director of education at Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools sent to the division's parents and caregivers.

"It leaves $6 million as the increase for all other expenses. For Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools, that will be an estimated $660,000 more," the letter says.

The letter outlines how "dramatic inflationary increases" affecting the cost of utilities, fuel and insurance will eat up a combined $811,000 alone.

The letter also says an anticipated influx of 400 new students and the federal carbon tax are expected to drive up costs.

"These increases to costs are projected to far exceed the increase in revenue from the province," the letter says.

"Preliminary estimates indicate the division will be over $2 million short if we want to maintain our current level of service to students. This is disheartening, to say the least."

The letter says the school division plans on "realigning resources and reassigning staff in an attempt to maintain service levels."

It says the process will be similar to steps taken five years ago in response to budget cuts.

"However, that significant realignment years ago makes it very challenging to repeat it for the 2022-23 school year," the letter says.

"The butter can only be spread so thin on the bread."

Senior administration plans to submit the school division's budget for approval in June.

"God bless. St Paul, pray for us," the letter ends.

PUBLIC DIVISION

In a similar letter sent to parents and caregivers, Saskatoon Public Schools also paints a dire financial picture.

"Provincial funding falls well short of what our division needs just to maintain the status quo," reads the letter signed by board chair Colleen MacPherson.

"Our operating increase is $5 million, which will cover the provincially negotiated salary increase for our teaching staff, but little else."

The division will also face pressure from inflationary increases, the letter says.

"For example we expect to pay $480,000 more next year for natural gas due to inflation and the carbon tax."

The division also points to an additional $1.1 million in costs related to the Canada Pension Plan and $200,000 in for Employment Insurance.

"While the provincial government earmarked funding for additional educational assistants, it will not be enough to address the number and complexity of student needs in our division," the letter says.

The letter warns the division will "need to make some reductions across the school division."

"Our priority remains protecting the classroom. However, after another difficult provincial budget, all aspects of our operations will be affected, even the school experience for our students."

The public division will also finalize its budget in June.