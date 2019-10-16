SASKATOON -- Tim Sinclair-Smith, the zoo manager at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo, is heading back to his natural habitat.

“We are saddened to receive the resignation of Zoo Manager Tim Sinclair-Smith. Tim has an amazing opportunity to return to Australia and oversee a new multi-purpose attraction and civic facility that includes a conference centre, art galleries and an aquarium,” Andrew Roberts, recreation and community development director said in a statement to CTV News.

“Tim has been here for three-and-a half years and under his leadership, the Zoo has made great strides toward becoming a world-class research and conservation facility. We are excited for Tim’s new role in his home country and do wish him and his family a safe return to Australia next month.”