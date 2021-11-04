Saskatoon's VIDO lab gets $6M for vaccine research

SASKATOON -

The Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan has received a cash injection to help fight the pandemic.

Around $6 million is being awarded to the organization from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

The money will be used to help advance the development of vaccines that provide broad protection against COVID-19 variants and other coronaviruses.

That will involve identifying vaccine targets, formulating vaccines, manufacturing them and preclinical testing.

CEPL has a $3.5 billion, five-year plan, which aims to reduce or even eliminate the future risk of pandemics and epidemics.