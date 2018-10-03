

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon’s new Traffic Bridge opened to drivers earlier than expected.

The bridge, connecting downtown and the city’s south side, was slated to allow traffic on Wednesday afternoon – but on Tuesday evening, vehicles were driving across.

The bridge opened to pedestrians Tuesday morning.

“The bridge party clean-up efforts were completed sooner than expected,” city spokesperson Mark Rogstad said, referring to the bridge’s grand opening for pedestrians.

The Chief Mistawasis Bridge, connecting Saskatoon’s east side with the north industrial area, also opened Tuesday.

The Traffic Bridge and Chief Mistawasis Bridge are part of a $238 million project, which also includes the extension of McOrmond Drive and Central Avenue.